Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,975,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,961,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 95,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.