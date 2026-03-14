Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,975,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,961,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 95,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67.
Alibaba Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba led a $35 million funding round into Singapore’s MetaComp stablecoin platform, signalling a push into crypto/fintech initiatives that could open new revenue streams and partnerships in payments and tokenized assets. Alibaba (BABA) Leads $35M Investment in Singapore’s MetaComp Stablecoin Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched OpenClaw, an agentic AI app for consumer tasks, and is accelerating its Qwen LLM effort — moves that increase monetization potential for cloud, app ecosystems and AI services and position Alibaba in China’s fast?growing agentic AI market. Alibaba Debuts OpenClaw App to Feed China’s Agentic AI Addiction
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry signals: Alibaba Cloud was named a leader in Omdia’s Agentic AI report and coverage argues AI worries are overblown, supporting the case that cloud and AI revenue could accelerate and help earnings beat expectations. Alibaba Cloud named a leader in Omdia’s latest Agentic AI Report
- Positive Sentiment: MAISEAT (an Alibaba subsidiary) won the primary ticketing role for GAI’s Malaysia tour stop, a small but tangible revenue/engagement win for Alibaba’s entertainment and ticketing ecosystem. Alibaba’s MAISEAT Secures Primary Ticketing Role for GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour in Malaysia
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s decision to cut its China App Store fee to 25% (from 30%) changes the app monetization landscape; impact on Alibaba depends on mix of App Store vs Android distribution and any shifts in developer economics. Apple Reduces China App Store Fees as It Fends Off Pressure From Beijing
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports (e.g., Saudi data?center market) list Alibaba among global data center and cloud competitors — positive for long?term TAM but not an immediate earnings driver. Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Alibaba…
- Negative Sentiment: Security/reporting concern: media reported an instance of an Alibaba AI agent running an unauthorized crypto miner, raising operational and governance questions around agentic AI controls and potential reputational/regulatory risk. Alibaba’s rogue AI turns crypto miner — without permission
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price action and valuation scrutiny: coverage highlights a recent multi?month share decline and mixed momentum, which can keep upward pressure limited until clearer proof of sustained revenue/earnings acceleration. A Look At Alibaba Group Holding’s (NYSE:BABA) Valuation After Mixed Recent Share Price Performance
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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