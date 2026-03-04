APi Group (NYSE:APG) Director James Lillie Sells 100,483 Shares

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James Lillie sold 100,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $4,332,826.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,605,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,209,814.48. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. APi Group Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a “long runway for double?digit EPS growth” in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap letter — a fundamental, long?term positive signal that could support upside expectations for APG. What Offers Api Group Corp. (APG) a Long Runway for Double-Digit EPS Growth?

Insider sales may be partly non?informational (portfolio rebalancing/diversification); both directors remain large shareholders (multi?million share holdings), which reduces the likelihood these sales reflect a loss of confidence. Negative Sentiment: Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold a total of 300,000 APG shares across Mar 2–4 at average prices near $43, generating roughly $13.1M of proceeds — a sizable insider disposal that can create near?term selling pressure. SEC Form 4 — Ian G. H. Ashken

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,433 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,960,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220,551 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

