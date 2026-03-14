Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.3333.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. KeyCorp set a $11.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Angi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi Trading Down 1.6%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Angi stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Angi Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANGI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Angi has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.58 million. Angi had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Angi’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi Company Profile

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Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company’s services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie’s List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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