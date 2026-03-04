Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bk Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 86,873 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 29th total of 65,948 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,576 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bk Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,177. Bk Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

Get Bk Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bk Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bk Technologies by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 211,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,772,000 after buying an additional 112,444 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Bk Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bk Technologies by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bk Technologies by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bk Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bk Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of professional two-way radio communications equipment and systems. The company’s product portfolio includes portable radios, mobile radios, repeater and dispatch consoles, antennas and related accessories. BK Technologies serves a broad range of end markets that require reliable voice and data communications, including public safety agencies, government entities, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and commercial applications.

BK Technologies offers both analog and digital radio platforms, supporting industry standards such as Project 25 (P25) for mission-critical communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bk Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bk Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.