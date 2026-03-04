Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 692,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 216,831 shares.The stock last traded at $98.58 and had previously closed at $100.60.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61.

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

