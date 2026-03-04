Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CEO James Mackin Sells 17,887 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 17,887 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $675,770.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 947,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,788,049.50. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artivion Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Artivion stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,663. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Artivion

Key Artivion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company-level growth narrative: coverage highlights Artivion’s portfolio expansion that could broaden addressable markets and support longer?term revenue growth. Portfolio Expansion Sets New Narrative

Company-level growth narrative: coverage highlights Artivion’s portfolio expansion that could broaden addressable markets and support longer?term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat: the company recently topped revenue and EPS estimates (reported Feb. 12), which underpins the fundamental bull case for margin and top?line momentum. Artivion Tops EPS

Earnings beat: the company recently topped revenue and EPS estimates (reported Feb. 12), which underpins the fundamental bull case for margin and top?line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support: consensus rating sits at “Moderate Buy” with multiple firms maintaining buy/outperform calls and institutions (notably Invesco) increasing positions — a source of demand and validation for investors. Artivion Receives Consensus Rating

Analyst/institutional support: consensus rating sits at “Moderate Buy” with multiple firms maintaining buy/outperform calls and institutions (notably Invesco) increasing positions — a source of demand and validation for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor event: management will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services conference (virtual fireside chat) — potential catalyst if management provides new guidance or commercialization updates, but outcome is uncertain. Oppenheimer Conference Participation

Investor event: management will present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services conference (virtual fireside chat) — potential catalyst if management provides new guidance or commercialization updates, but outcome is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context: trading is below the 50?day ($41.59) and 200?day ($42.95) moving averages and intraday volume is modestly above average — creates short?term downside risk even as fundamentals are supportive. MarketBeat – Artivion Stock Data

Technical/market context: trading is below the 50?day ($41.59) and 200?day ($42.95) moving averages and intraday volume is modestly above average — creates short?term downside risk even as fundamentals are supportive. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: several senior executives (including CEO James P. Mackin, EVP Lance Berry and other officers) reported sizeable sales on March 2 — markets often interpret concentrated insider disposals as a negative near?term signal despite large residual holdings. Insider Selling Alert SEC Form 4 – Mackin

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,401,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 317,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Artivion by 235.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.