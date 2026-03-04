Pushkal Garg Sells 1,775 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total transaction of $567,538.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,834.44. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Pushkal Garg sold 1,717 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.66, for a total transaction of $562,592.22.

On Friday, February 13th, Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $695,199.36.

On Monday, January 12th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.30. The stock had a trading volume of 931,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,848. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

