Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.44 and last traded at $202.07. 40,169,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 40,307,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

