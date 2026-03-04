Reviewing Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Namib Minerals and Golden Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Namib Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals N/A N/A -$20.75 million ($1.27) -2.57 Golden Minerals $300,000.00 15.14 -$9.23 million ($0.16) -1.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Namib Minerals and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Namib Minerals 1 1 0 0 1.50 Golden Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Namib Minerals and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66% Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22%

Summary

Namib Minerals beats Golden Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Namib Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Namib Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namib Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.