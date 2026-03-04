Insider Selling: BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 1,344 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This represents a 92.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

BWXT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.69. 677,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $220.57.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.28%.The company had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,176,000 after buying an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,945,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after buying an additional 248,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.