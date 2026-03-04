Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 34.0% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance
MST traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 438,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $96.92.
About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.