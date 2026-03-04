Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0749 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 34.0% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance

MST traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 438,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Get Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF alerts:

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.