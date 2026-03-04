Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF) Short Interest Update

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:EBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,895 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 29th total of 10,687 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 27.1% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 114.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EBUF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 10,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304. Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Innovator Emerging Markets 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Quarterly Trust Units (EBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. EBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

