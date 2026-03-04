ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,472 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 29th total of 32,917 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. 75,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,418. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $642.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 55,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,606,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

