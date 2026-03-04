Short Interest in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Rises By 23.6%

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,646,052 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 29th total of 1,331,250 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,076,266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,076,266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4,678.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Trading Up 7.2%

BTC traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,105,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,655. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin. BTC was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

