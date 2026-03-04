Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 597509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Metallic Minerals Stock Down 1.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$91.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metallic Minerals Corp. in September 2016. Metallic Minerals Corp.

