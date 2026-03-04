Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.2790. 40,251,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 48,190,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

