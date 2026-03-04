Short Interest in iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Grows By 34.1%

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,809 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 3,586 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of IBRN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

About iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap. IBRN was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

