Short Interest in iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Grows By 34.1%

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,809 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the January 29th total of 3,586 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.9%
Shares of IBRN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.
About iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF
