Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells $285,672.80 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,460 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $285,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 643,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,446,154.28. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $457,617.39.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $484,845.47.

On Thursday, March 5th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $495,056.00.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The company had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

