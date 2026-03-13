Certuity LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $544.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.70, for a total transaction of $1,105,390.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,986,872.20. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 36,045 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.69, for a total transaction of $15,235,861.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,978,950.12. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $21,228,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $421.53 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $479.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

