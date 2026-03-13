Ventures Iv L.P. Framework Purchases 10,000 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. Framework purchased 10,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.46 per share, for a total transaction of $354,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 571,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,857.68. This trade represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Iv L.P. Framework also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ventures Iv L.P. Framework acquired 21,598 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $858,088.54.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Better Home & Finance stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.98. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Better Home & Finance this week:

BETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Better Home & Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Better Home & Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 1,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

