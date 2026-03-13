Eight 31 Financial LLC Sells 6,551 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Eight 31 Financial LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.5% of Eight 31 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% in the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Geopolitical supply shock: Oil & gas producers (including Exxon) hit record market values as the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz tensions force traders to reprice supply risk, supporting integrated majors' earnings and refining margins.

Iran leadership rhetoric: Iran's new supreme leader said the Strait of Hormuz should remain a pressure tool — comments that raise near?term supply risk and underpin higher oil prices.

Analyst upgrade: Piper Sandler raised its XOM price target to $186 and reiterated an overweight rating — a catalyst for buying and a formal upside signal to investors.

Macro price support: The EIA projects higher 2026 oil averages and WTI topping $90 — a backdrop that supports Exxon's Permian and Guyana production growth and margin outlook.

Market tone from peers: Saudi Aramco's CEO warned the Iran war could have "catastrophic" market consequences, which reinforces risk?premium in prices and benefits large integrated producers like Exxon.

Company outlook: Exxon presented a target of ~13% CAGR in earnings through 2030 at an investor conference — a direct bullish signal for medium?term earnings and shareholder return expectations.

Commercial execution: Reuters/Yahoo report Exxon prepared a ~300k?barrel gasoline shipment from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Australia — a sign of global marketing flexibility but limited near?term earnings impact.

Investor activity: Surge in options flow and commentary about valuation/dividend popularity suggest increased short?term trading and interest, which can amplify moves but is not a fundamentals shift.

Policy risk: President Trump said he would tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower energy costs — a move that could dampen crude prices and counter some upside for Exxon if implemented at scale.

XOM opened at $153.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $639.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.28. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

