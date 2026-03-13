Promising Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – March 10th

Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, and QuantumScape are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing, or supply and manufacturing of lithium and lithium-based materials used primarily in batteries. Investors buy them to gain exposure to demand from electric vehicles and energy storage, but they are subject to commodity price swings, supply-chain and geopolitical risks, and shifts in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

See Also