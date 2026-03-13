Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $266,139.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,298.36. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POR opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.31 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.56%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.530 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 75.81%.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon’s largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

