Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 631.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 161.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Sherry sold 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $1,229,061.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 331,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,936,539.30. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $1,685,014.16. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,180 shares of company stock worth $8,620,383. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $75.65 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

About ServiceTitan

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.