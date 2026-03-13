Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,459,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Integer by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Integer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,938,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Integer by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 384,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,729,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.73 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITGR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Key Stories Impacting Integer

Here are the key news stories impacting Integer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board appointments and cooperation with an activist: Integer added James Flanagan as an independent director and agreed to a cooperation arrangement with Irenic Capital, which led to Aaron Kapito joining the board — a development that can accelerate governance/strategy reviews and is often viewed as a potential catalyst for shareholder value. Integer Appoints James Flanagan and Aaron Kapito to Board of Directors

Board appointments and cooperation with an activist: Integer added James Flanagan as an independent director and agreed to a cooperation arrangement with Irenic Capital, which led to Aaron Kapito joining the board — a development that can accelerate governance/strategy reviews and is often viewed as a potential catalyst for shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised longer-term estimates: Zacks Research increased its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95 from $6.73; FY2028 to $7.57), signaling improved visibility for multi-year earnings power that can support a higher valuation if execution holds.

Zacks raised longer-term estimates: Zacks Research increased its FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts (FY2027 to $6.95 from $6.73; FY2028 to $7.57), signaling improved visibility for multi-year earnings power that can support a higher valuation if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter-level tweaks: Zacks lifted several quarterly estimates (notably Q2 2026 and Q4 2026/Q4 2027) while trimming others — these offsetting adjustments suggest analysts are refining timing of recovery/growth rather than changing the broad outlook dramatically.

Mixed quarter-level tweaks: Zacks lifted several quarterly estimates (notably Q2 2026 and Q4 2026/Q4 2027) while trimming others — these offsetting adjustments suggest analysts are refining timing of recovery/growth rather than changing the broad outlook dramatically. Negative Sentiment: Near-term cuts and a slight FY2026 trim: Zacks cut Q1 2026 (to $1.31 from $1.39) and trimmed Q3 2026 estimates modestly, and nudged FY2026 down to $6.40 (from $6.41). These near-term downgrades could pressure sentiment and earnings expectations for the next few quarters.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

