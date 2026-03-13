Equity Residential $EQR Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,129 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Featured Stories

