Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,135,398 shares in the company, valued at $107,894,711.98. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 82,765 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $1,030,424.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,726,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,491,302.05. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 672,885 shares of company stock worth $11,340,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.02. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company’s portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec’s flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

