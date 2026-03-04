Comparing Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SiBone has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of SiBone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiBone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiBone 1 0 6 0 2.71 Precision Optics 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SiBone and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

SiBone currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.69%. Given SiBone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SiBone is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares SiBone and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiBone -9.41% -11.01% -8.12% Precision Optics -28.33% -60.56% -32.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiBone and Precision Optics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiBone $200.93 million 3.23 -$18.90 million ($0.44) -33.43 Precision Optics $24.42 million 1.36 -$5.78 million ($0.92) -4.68

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiBone. SiBone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SiBone beats Precision Optics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiBone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

