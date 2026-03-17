Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $231.40 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $231.40 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000539 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,465,903,302,265 coins and its circulating supply is 5,464,243,844,677 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is www.terra-classic.io.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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