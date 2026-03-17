WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Earnings Results

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.36, reports. The company had revenue of $161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.80 million.

Here are the key takeaways from WW International’s conference call:

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Clinical momentum — Company-reported Med+ and GLP-1 offerings drove strong growth (Q4 clinical revenue +32%), end-of-period clinical subscribers were 130,000 and management expects ~200,000 by end of Q1 (roughly 100% YoY on a comparable basis), with clinical ARPU over 4x behavioral and overall ARPU up 8% to $18.73.

— Company-reported Med+ and GLP-1 offerings drove strong growth (Q4 clinical revenue +32%), end-of-period clinical subscribers were 130,000 and management expects ~200,000 by end of Q1 (roughly 100% YoY on a comparable basis), with clinical ARPU over 4x behavioral and overall ARPU up 8% to $18.73. Balance-sheet reset — Weight Watchers eliminated over $1.1 billion of debt, reduced legacy debt by more than 70%, and exited 2025 with $160 million in cash, freeing capital to invest in product, clinical scale and marketing.

— Weight Watchers eliminated over $1.1 billion of debt, reduced legacy debt by more than 70%, and exited 2025 with $160 million in cash, freeing capital to invest in product, clinical scale and marketing. Behavioral business pressure — Behavioral subscribers declined to 2.6 million in Q4 and are expected to fall to ~2.45 million in Q1 (?26% YoY), with behavioral revenue down 17% in Q4 and management citing multi-year secular headwinds for Core.

— Behavioral subscribers declined to 2.6 million in Q4 and are expected to fall to ~2.45 million in Q1 (?26% YoY), with behavioral revenue down 17% in Q4 and management citing multi-year secular headwinds for Core. 2026 outlook & operating posture — FY2026 guidance targets $620–$635 million in revenue and $105–$115 million adjusted EBITDA, with marketing front-loaded (40–45% of spend in Q1), continued tech/product investment, and an expected meaningful use of cash in Q1.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. WW International has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,989,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the third quarter worth $3,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WW International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

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WW International, Inc (NASDAQ: WW) is a global wellness and weight management company that provides a range of subscription-based programs, digital tools and personalized coaching services. Originally founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch as a small support group in New York City, the company grew into the well-known Weight Watchers brand before rebranding as WW in 2018 to reflect an expanded focus on overall health, fitness and nutrition. Over the years, WW has introduced innovations such as the SmartPoints® system, which assigns values to foods based on their nutritional composition, and the MyWW® personalized wellness plan, which tailors recommendations to individual lifestyles and goals.

WW’s offerings span digital and in-person channels.

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