Short Interest in Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rises By 16.7%

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 123,198 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 105,612 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,129 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radcom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Radcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Radcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Radcom by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radcom by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Radcom by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 20,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RDCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Radcom in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Radcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Radcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Radcom has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Radcom had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radcom will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Radcom

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Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

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