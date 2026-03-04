Insider Selling: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,321,190 shares in the company, valued at $128,509,792.70. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $558,200.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $771,250.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $176,250.00.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.4%

VITL traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. 1,940,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $53.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Vital Farms's quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,845,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,892,000 after acquiring an additional 530,008 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,687,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,831,000 after purchasing an additional 324,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,047,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 35.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,017,000 after acquiring an additional 444,402 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,520,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after buying an additional 142,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent reported results show meaningful year?over?year revenue growth and positive profitability metrics (Q4 revenue up ~28.6% YoY, positive net margin and ROE), which support the company’s fundamental recovery story. Market data & earnings summary

Recent reported results show meaningful year?over?year revenue growth and positive profitability metrics (Q4 revenue up ~28.6% YoY, positive net margin and ROE), which support the company’s fundamental recovery story. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks piece highlights optimism among some Wall Street bulls about Vital Farms’ long?term potential, which could attract selective buyers who focus on growth and margin improvement. Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Vital Farms

A Zacks piece highlights optimism among some Wall Street bulls about Vital Farms’ long?term potential, which could attract selective buyers who focus on growth and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains mixed — some services report a “Moderate Buy” consensus, reflecting differing time horizons among brokers (near?term caution vs. longer?term upside). Consensus Recommendation

Analysts’ consensus remains mixed — some services report a “Moderate Buy” consensus, reflecting differing time horizons among brokers (near?term caution vs. longer?term upside). Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research formally downgraded Vital Farms from Hold to Strong Sell, signaling increased near?term bearishness from at least one data provider and likely contributing to selling pressure. Zacks downgrade

Zacks Research formally downgraded Vital Farms from Hold to Strong Sell, signaling increased near?term bearishness from at least one data provider and likely contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell?side firms (Benchmark, Needham & Company, Mizuho) have lowered ratings or trimmed expectations after the company issued a “volatile” Q1 outlook and tempered FY26 revenue growth — these downgrades increase supply as short?term traders and risk?sensitive investors exit. Benchmark downgrade Needham note Mizuho note

Multiple sell?side firms (Benchmark, Needham & Company, Mizuho) have lowered ratings or trimmed expectations after the company issued a “volatile” Q1 outlook and tempered FY26 revenue growth — these downgrades increase supply as short?term traders and risk?sensitive investors exit. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced a securities?class?action investigation into Vital Farms over alleged misleading disclosures, introducing legal risk and potential future liabilities that typically pressure valuations until resolved. Rosen Law Firm investigation

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

Featured Stories

