Seven Mile Advisory Invests $26.66 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 567,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,657,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $47.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Featured Stories

