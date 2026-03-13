Seven Mile Advisory Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.6%

DFAU stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.