Seven Mile Advisory Purchases New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

MUB stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

