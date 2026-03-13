Seven Mile Advisory Buys Shares of 257,431 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 257,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,218,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,751,000 after buying an additional 1,893,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,109,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,989,000 after acquiring an additional 598,927 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,401,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 548,655 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,721,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219,336 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 187,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 176,283 shares during the period.

Shares of JMBS opened at $45.45 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

