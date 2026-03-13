Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 65,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 40,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,140,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart reported strong digital momentum: eCommerce sales rose ~24% in the fiscal Q4, reinforcing its omnichannel strategy and recurring revenue diversification that supports higher-margin pickup and delivery services. This underpins confidence in sales resilience and future growth. Walmart eCommerce Up 24%

Analyst bullishness: Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $150, citing Walmart's transition to a tech-driven, omnichannel retailer — a vote of confidence that can support further upside and attract investor interest. Tigress Financial Upgrade

Flipkart IPO potential: Reports that Walmart-backed Flipkart is preparing for an IPO as soon as this year raise the prospect of a significant liquidity/monetization event for Walmart's international eCommerce stake, which could unlock shareholder value if executed. Flipkart IPO Report

Defensive retail demand theme: Market commentary on ETFs that gain from consumers tightening budgets highlights Walmart as a beneficiary of value-oriented spending, which supports steady traffic and margins in down-cycle consumer environments. ETFs That Could Benefit

Long-term comparison with Amazon: Several pieces debate WMT vs AMZN for a 10?year hold — useful for strategic allocation decisions but not an immediate catalyst. These compare capital intensity, margins, growth runway and ecosystem differences. AMZN vs. WMT Comparison

Corporate housekeeping / optics: Commentary on Walmart's prior stock split and long-term total-return track record reinforces retail accessibility and shareholder-friendly history but is not a near-term earnings catalyst. MarketBeat Stock Split Note

Valuation and sentiment concerns: Retail investor chatter (Reddit) and analysis have flagged a high forward multiple (~46x in commentary) and a recent month?long pullback, prompting bearish social sentiment and questions about near-term upside versus current price. Elevated multiple and heightened retail skepticism can pressure short-term performance if earnings guidance disappoints. Reddit Valuation Critique

Valuation re-checks after momentum: Coverage noting recent share-price gains has prompted fresh valuation analysis — some investors are pausing for confirmation that top-line digital gains and margin expansion justify premium multiples. That caution can cap upside until clarity on sustainable EPS progression. Valuation Look

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $136.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Walmart stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $998.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

