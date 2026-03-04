YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Announces $0.16 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1607 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Up 3.8%

FIVY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

