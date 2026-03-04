YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Announces $0.16 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1607 per share on Thursday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Up 3.8%
FIVY stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
