Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CGO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 55,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 355.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 79,428 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund, Inc (NASDAQ: CGO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Calamos Investments, and pursues a flexible, multi?asset strategy designed to adapt to changing market environments. Its objective is to deliver competitive risk?adjusted returns over full market cycles by blending growth and income opportunities within a single vehicle.

The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and high?yield corporate bonds.

