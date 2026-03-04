Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Global Self Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of SELF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 12,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,726. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

