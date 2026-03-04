Venture Global (NYSE:VG) VP Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $10,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Venture Global Price Performance

NYSE:VG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,105,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Venture Global, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $19.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Venture Global’s revenue was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,417,000 after buying an additional 13,620,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Venture Global by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter worth about $76,489,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venture Global by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,707 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venture Global by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,248,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,253 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Venture Global to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Venture Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Key Headlines Impacting Venture Global

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

