Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.86 and last traded at $170.31. Approximately 4,556,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,635,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.41.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Evercore and Wall Street bullishness — a recent piece highlights Evercore naming Snowflake a top pick and projecting roughly 40% upside in 2026, citing a widening AI moat and stronger monetization potential; that upbeat analyst view supports short?term buying interest.

AI / strategy narrative reinforced — commentary and features (e.g., The Motley Fool) argue Snowflake is emerging as an AI platform winner, which supports higher consumption and revenue growth expectations if customers ramp AI workloads.

Channel and GTM visibility — analyst and channel coverage (CRN) outlines FY27 partner opportunities and distribution takeaways that improve visibility into indirect revenue/consumption drivers.

Investor presentation / transcript — Snowflake's Morgan Stanley conference presentation provides management commentary on strategy and AI execution; useful for modelers but no major new guidance was reported in the transcript.

Insider selling disclosed — EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares (Form 4); size is small relative to his remaining stake but the sale can be perceived negatively by some investors.

Multiple securities?fraud class action filings and investor alerts — several law firms have filed suits or issued alerts alleging misleading disclosures related to product performance/pricing after Snowflake's AI product changes; this raises headline risk, potential legal costs and management distraction.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $44,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,482.07. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $147,419,318. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,095,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 5,277,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

