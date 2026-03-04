Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,244 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 29th total of 24,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%.

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading global financial services firm specializing in asset servicing, asset management, wealth management and banking solutions. The company provides custody and fund administration, investment management, fiduciary and trust services, treasury management and related investment operations for institutions, affluent families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its platform supports a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, alternatives and private markets, and delivers clearing and execution, performance measurement, accounting, and regulatory reporting solutions.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to serve clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

