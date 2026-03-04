Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.07 and last traded at $36.8870. Approximately 4,590,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,954,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Key Headlines Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 173,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,570,374.74. This trade represents a 9.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

