GRS Advisors LLC Purchases 279,326 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,326 shares during the quarter. OUTFRONT Media comprises 4.2% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.48% of OUTFRONT Media worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 474,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 140,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth $1,519,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $29.27.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $513.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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