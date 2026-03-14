Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Sold by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,976 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for approximately 5.8% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $62,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,955,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,645,000 after buying an additional 166,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,121 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after purchasing an additional 545,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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