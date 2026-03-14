Dnca Finance Purchases 30,100 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Dnca Finance increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 106.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Munro Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,120,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Datadog by 134.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total value of $2,496,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $204,688.40. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $988,629.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 340,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,550,147.89. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $48,415,898. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 price target on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

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Datadog Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $124.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 401.68, a P/E/G ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More.

Fundamentals: Datadog reported a strong quarter (29%+ revenue growth, EPS beat) and set FY?2026 and Q1 guidance, supporting the revenue trajectory and cross?sell thesis for its observability + security suite. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More.

Analyst backdrop: Most analysts remain constructive (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average price target ~ $179.6) and several firms retain Outperform/Buy ratings — a tailwind if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More.

Upgrade note: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded Datadog to Buy, citing mission?critical observability, strong retention and attractive usage?based economics — helps the bull case. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.)

Short interest data in recent feeds is noisy/ambiguous (reports show zero change/NaN), so there’s no clear short?squeeze or covering signal to explain today’s move. (Data appears unreliable in these alerts.) Neutral Sentiment: Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist.

Volume & technicals: Intraday volume is below the stock’s multi?month average and price sits near the 50?day average — technicals are mixed and volatility may persist. Negative Sentiment: CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More.

CTO Alexis Le?Quoc sold 53,912 shares (~$125.49 avg); this follows several prior large sales this year, signaling material insider profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More.

CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares (~$125.68 avg) — another senior exec sale reducing insider ownership. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares at ~ $124.81 and now holds a very small residual position — a steep reduction that can be viewed negatively by the market. Read More.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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