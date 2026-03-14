GRS Advisors LLC Takes $28.51 Million Position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,507,000. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality accounts for 2.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,213,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRSU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:PRSU opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.08). Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $57.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.