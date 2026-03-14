DA Davidson Raises Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target to $33.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

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Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $428.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

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Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc is a global manufacturer and direct seller of nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products. The company’s core business centers on research, development and distribution of vitamins, minerals, botanicals and essential oil-based formulations designed to support overall health and wellness. Operating under a network-marketing model, Nature’s Sunshine works through a network of independent distributors who promote and sell its product line directly to consumers.

The company’s product portfolio spans dietary supplements such as single-ingredient vitamins, proprietary herbal blends, sports nutrition formulas and weight-management solutions, along with skin and hair care items based on botanical extracts and essential oils.

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