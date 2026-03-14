Kodiak AI’s (KDK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kodiak AI to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Kodiak AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI Stock Down 3.6%

Kodiak AI stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Kodiak AI has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of -0.34.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak AI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kodiak AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating while trimming its price target from $14 to $13, still implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this keeps institutional support and a constructive view on long?term upside. TD Cowen price target cut story TickerReport coverage

TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating while trimming its price target from $14 to $13, still implying meaningful upside versus current levels — this keeps institutional support and a constructive view on long?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Kodiak released its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results (mixed): revenue showed progress but the company has reported EPS misses that are keeping near?term sentiment cautious. Review the release for details on revenue drivers and guidance. Q4 & FY2025 results

Kodiak released its fourth?quarter and full?year 2025 results (mixed): revenue showed progress but the company has reported EPS misses that are keeping near?term sentiment cautious. Review the release for details on revenue drivers and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is debating valuation vs. discounted?cash?flow upside after recent share volatility; that keeps both buyers and short?term traders engaged but uncertain. Valuation/DCF article

Market commentary is debating valuation vs. discounted?cash?flow upside after recent share volatility; that keeps both buyers and short?term traders engaged but uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q4 2026 revisions, FY2026 EPS lowered to ($0.74) from ($0.61); FY2027 and FY2028 also trimmed). The broad downgrade cycle increases near?term downside risk and likely pressured the stock today. Northland estimate cuts (MarketBeat summary)

Kodiak AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.